Lavrov speaks on Karabakh peace talks

The situation on the contact line has been quite calm, there are few incidents, but they are not very major, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Sochi as his remarks came in response to comment on the possibility of exacerbating the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.
According to him, an exchange of bodies took place, an exchange of detainees is being prepared and the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group work closely and amicably, met three times this year with the FMs, including in April with his participation.
He also noted that the situation is much calmer than a year ago.
“But the political process is inhibited, and so far it has been impossible to get rid of this brake. The parties make statements quite serious. Including that ‘Karabakh is Armenia’ (Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on August 5 in Stepanakert - ed.). As the Prime Minister of Albania from Tirana stated that Kosovo is Albania. This, of course, does not help create an atmosphere for the resumption of the political process,” he said.
According to him, the Russian side as a co-chair is working in unison with the Americans and the French as this is “one of the few situations where we have a completely unified vision, there are basic documents, we want to implement them. Based on basic principles, look for a denouement. But the denouement must be found, of course, through a direct dialogue. There are contacts, but the dialogue has not resumed yet.
He does not see the danger of the resumption of hostilities: “We will do everything to prevent this from happening.”