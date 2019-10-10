News
Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria operates as usual
Armenian humanitarian mission in Syria operates as usual
Region:Armenia, Middle East
Theme: Politics

The humanitarian mission of Armenia in Syria operates as usual, Nazeli Elbakyan, responsible for public relations of the Center for Humanitarian Demining and Expertise said at the request of Armenian News - NEWS.am.

“Just talked with the head of the humanitarian mission in Syria. The mission operates as usual,” she said. At the same time, she clarified that the mission is deployed quite far from the city of Qamishli.

“The mission did not receive other instructions. Armenian doctors and sappers continue their daily mission in Aleppo,” said Nazeli Elbakyan, adding that at the moment a decision has been made not to withdraw the humanitarian mission.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
