News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 15
USD
476.57
EUR
524.89
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.08
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.57
EUR
524.89
RUB
7.4
ME-USD
0.08
Show news feed
Kurdish community of Armenia submits letter to US embassy
Kurdish community of Armenia submits letter to US embassy
Region:Armenia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Representatives of the Kurdish community of Armenia, who on Tuesday were protesting outside the US Embassy in Yerevan, handed a letter to an embassy representative.

But before submitting this letter, Liana Mhoyan, editor of the Kurdish “Zagros” official newspaper, read the content of this letter.

The letter says that on October 9, the Turkish army, enthused by the consent of the superpowers, attacked the Kurdish-populated areas of Syria, and Turkey, using modern military equipment and air force, is causing extensive destruction, and claiming hundreds of casualties and injuries.

Also in the letter, representatives of the Kurdish community condemn the US policy towards the Kurds and for leaving them on their own against the Turks.

Furthermore, they call on the US to show good will and to stop Turkey’s aggression against the Kurdish people.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN: Turkey may be held accountable for executions of several Kurdish militants and politicians
“Turkey could be deemed responsible as a state for violations by their affiliated groups as long as Turkey exercises effective control...
 Kurdish community of Armenia staging protest outside US embassy
Against the ongoing Turkish military operations in northeastern Syria…
 EU nations plan sanctions against Turkey
The EU states have prepared sanctions against Turkish officials and companies...
 Italy to adopt decree that blocks supply of arms to Turkey
“In the next few hours, a decree will be prepared in Italy...
 EU foreign ministers urge Turkey to cease operation in Syria
The Council again urges Turkey to cease unilateral military operations in northeastern Syria and withdraw its troops...
 Armenian MFA: Issue of sending troops to Syria is not considered
If compatriots express a desire to leave the district…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos