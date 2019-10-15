Kurdish community of Armenia submits letter to US embassy

YEREVAN. – Representatives of the Kurdish community of Armenia, who on Tuesday were protesting outside the US Embassy in Yerevan, handed a letter to an embassy representative.
But before submitting this letter, Liana Mhoyan, editor of the Kurdish “Zagros” official newspaper, read the content of this letter.
The letter says that on October 9, the Turkish army, enthused by the consent of the superpowers, attacked the Kurdish-populated areas of Syria, and Turkey, using modern military equipment and air force, is causing extensive destruction, and claiming hundreds of casualties and injuries.
Also in the letter, representatives of the Kurdish community condemn the US policy towards the Kurds and for leaving them on their own against the Turks.
Furthermore, they call on the US to show good will and to stop Turkey’s aggression against the Kurdish people.