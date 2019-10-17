News
12 people staged protest in Greece against Turkish invasion of Syria
12 people staged protest in Greece against Turkish invasion of Syria
Region:World News, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Police detained 12 people in northern Greece who, having avoided meeting with the guards, entered the territory of the Ataturk Museum in Thessaloniki, where Kemal Mustafa was born, and staged a protest rally against the Turkish invasion of Syria, the Associated Press reported.

Demonstrators entered the museum and unfurled a poster, after which they were detained by museum guards and police.

The consulate of Turkey is located on part of the museum.

According to the agency, a group of Greek anarchists claimed responsibility for the protest.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
