Ankara considers Russian, Turkish, Syrian interaction to be important

Turkey considers it important to continue the cooperation of the guarantor countries of Astana (Russia, Turkey, Iran) in a trilateral format to resolve the Syrian conflict, said Sadik Arslan, Permanent Representative of Turkey to the UN Geneva Office in an interview with RIA Novosti.
The Astana group discusses many issues, he said adding that the first topic is a political track, the other topic, of course, is security.
According to him, the meetings of guarantor countries in a trilateral format will continue as well as in Nur Sultan in the near future.