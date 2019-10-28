Newspaper: Nairi Hunanyan has been using psychotropic drugs since 2010

Nairi Hunanyan, leader of the terrorist group involved in the events of October 27, 1999, has been using psychotropic drugs since August 2010. This is what Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Penitentiary Service of Armenia Nona Naviyan told Pastinfo (www.pastinfo.am).

“Since 2010, he has been using psychotropic drugs that have been prescribed throughout the years based on the diagnoses of the specialist of the Hospital of Convicts Penitentiary Institution, the specialists of the Ministry of Healthcare and the specialists of the “Penitentiary Medical Center” State Non-Commercial Organization. Currently, he is under the supervision of the specialist of the “Penitentiary Medical Center” State Non-Commercial Organization of the Ministry of Justice of Armenia,” Nona Navikyan said.

As for Karen Hunanyan, who is Nairi Hunanyan’s brother and is sentenced to life in prison under the case of the events of October 27, 1999, Nona Navikyan noted that he doesn’t have health-related problems and is adequate.

The brothers are located at Yerevan-Kentron Penitentiary Institution and are sentenced to life in prison.

On October 24, independent MP Arman Babajanyan had a personal conversation with leader of the terrorist group of the events of October 27, 1999 Nairi Hunanyan. The meeting lasted two-and-a-half hours. Arman Babajanyan informed that Nairi Hunanyan had used psychotropic drugs during the meeting.