News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
November 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
476.1
EUR
531.71
RUB
7.44
ME-USD
0.06
Show news feed
Turkish side transfers 18 Syrian soldiers to Russia
Turkish side transfers 18 Syrian soldiers to Russia
Region:Russia, Turkey, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Turkey announced the transfer of 18 Syrian troops captured by Ankara in the north of the Arab country to Russia, Turkish Ministry of National Defense tweeted, AP reported.

Earlier, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced talks with Russian colleagues regarding the transfer of 18 Syrian troops to Russia. It was noted that two of them were injured and received medical attention.

Al Arabiya earlier reported referring to Kurdish sources that armed Syrian opposition groups captured the Syrian army in the village of Tell Tamer in the Suria’s north-east. There were clashes between Turkish troops and pro-Turkish forces with Syrian security forces.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs: Armenians can't return to Tell Abiad
Sinanyan added that unlike three weeks ago, the Office...
 Erdogan doesn't rule out possibility of new talks with Putin
A talks with Putin can take place at any time and it all depends on the development of events...
 US House of Representatives approves sanctions bill against Turkey
For introducing troops into Syria and acquiring Russian military equipment, it is proposed to impose sanctions against senior Turkish officials…
CIS defense ministers to discuss experience of repelling drone attacks in Syria
A meeting of the Council of CIS Defense Ministers will be held in Baku on October 30…
 Demonstrators attack Turkish official in London
On October 9, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced the launch of operation in Syria…
Ankara considers Russian, Turkish, Syrian interaction to be important
The meetings of guarantor countries in a trilateral format will continue as well as in Nur Sultan in the near future…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos