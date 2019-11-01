Turkish side transfers 18 Syrian soldiers to Russia

Turkey announced the transfer of 18 Syrian troops captured by Ankara in the north of the Arab country to Russia, Turkish Ministry of National Defense tweeted, AP reported.
Earlier, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced talks with Russian colleagues regarding the transfer of 18 Syrian troops to Russia. It was noted that two of them were injured and received medical attention.
Al Arabiya earlier reported referring to Kurdish sources that armed Syrian opposition groups captured the Syrian army in the village of Tell Tamer in the Suria’s north-east. There were clashes between Turkish troops and pro-Turkish forces with Syrian security forces.