Erdogan says Turkey detained al-Baghdadi's wife, sister and brother-in-law

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkish forces detained the wife, sister and brother-in-law of the ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Daily Mail reported.
“The United States said Baghdadi killed himself in a tunnel. They started a communication campaign about this,” Erdogan said in a speech at Ankara University on Wednesday. “But, I am announcing it here for the first time: We captured his wife and didn't make a fuss like them. Similarly, we also captured his sister and brother in law in Syria.”
Earlier, the US President Donald Trump announced the elimination of the ISIS leader.
According to him, al-Baghdadi was destroyed during a special operation in the Syrian Idlib province. Trump thanked Russia, Iraq, Syria and Turkey for assisting in the operation. The Russian Defense Ministry said they did not have reliable information about the destruction of al-Baghdadi. The international community called the ISIS leader’s elimination an important but not decisive step in the fight against terrorism, calling for the continuation of this struggle.