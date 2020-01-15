News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
January 15
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
479.39
EUR
533.61
RUB
7.81
ME-USD
0.04
Show news feed
Ukraine asks Iran to hand over 'black boxes' of plane crashed near Tehran
Ukraine asks Iran to hand over 'black boxes' of plane crashed near Tehran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Ukraine asked Iran to transfer 'black boxes' of Ukraine plane crashed near Tehran law, Interfax.ua reported.

"The Office of the Prosecutor General's and the Security Service of Ukraine appealed to the competent authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran with a request for legal assistance related to the transfer of flight recorders to the Ukrainian law enforcers from the Boeing 737 aircraft of Ukraine International Airlines, performing the Tehran-Kyiv flight PS752 and shot down by the Iranian military," the Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

Ukraine wants to ensure proper decoding of flight recorders, the agency said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UK Ambassador leaves Iran Tuesday evening
Any ambassador or diplomatic representative can travel to his country by providing appropriate notice...
 Lavrov: Soleimani's murder peak of unlawful actions of United States
On January 3, the US murdered Soleimani in Iraq, and...
 Iran intends to sue Trump for General Soleimani assassination
There is no doubt that the US military committed a terrorist attack by killing…
Tehran considers expelling UK ambassador
The Iranian agency Tasnim earlier reported that UK Ambassador was detained...
 Iran says several people arrested in relation to Ukraine plane crash
Investigations are underway related to Ukrainian plane crash…
 Trudeau believes US should have warned Canada of Soleimani’s attack
“The U.S. makes its determinations…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos