Lawyer: From now on, all interrogated in Armenian IC got the opportunity to take selfies

Turkey president discusses steps against Armenian Genocide worldwide recognition

Zarif says EU steps on Iranian deal are strategic mistake

Ukraine asks Iran to hand over 'black boxes' of plane crashed near Tehran

UK Ambassador leaves Iran Tuesday evening

22 accidents at workplace reported in Armenia in 2019, 5 of which result in death

Armenia deputy PM: One of our top priorities is to improve business climate

Armenia Deputy Chief of Police to go on business trip to US

Armenia Meteorological Center head: Unusual cloud appeared in Yerevan skies

Armenia inmate dies at Convicts' Hospital

Armenia Environment Ministry official dismissed

Armenia revenue committee officers find drugs in Iranian’s parcel

Turkey's Erdogan receives newly elected Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople

ANCA calls on Congress to condemn Azerbaijani aggression on 30th anniversary of Baku pogroms

60 people injured in LA after plane dumped jet fuel

Lavrov: Russia, Iran and China worked out safety of navigation in region during drills

PM Pashinyan. Swiss newspaper believes Armenia's economic growth in 2019 will be 8%

Subsoil use rights to operate number of mines suspended in Armenia

Karabakh ex-PM: Armenia in beneficially better position compared to Azerbaijan, Georgia

Media: Another air base bombarded in Iraq

Freedom House calls for sanctions against Chinese officials due to influence on foreign media

US Democratic presidential candidates argue about whether woman can become president

Americans trust Amazon or Google more than Trump

Artsakh Ombudsman's statement on 30th anniversary of Baku massacres of Armenians

OSCE mission to conduct monitoring on Artsakh and Azerbaijan border

President at UAE’s Sharjah, meets with representatives of Armenian community

Armenia Premier’s questioning lasts about 40 minutes

Village leaders to be elected in 7 communities of 3 Armenia provinces on March 15

Prosecutor's Office rejects appeal against decision to place attachment on ex-President Sargsyan's property

UK, France, Germany formally accuse Iran of breaking nuclear deal

Newspaper: Opposition Bright Armenia parliament faction puts condition at start of meeting with MOD

Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service ex-chief to become target for criminal persecution?

Armenia PM being questioned at Investigative Committee

Newspaper: Armenia Constitutional Court judges are more consolidated

Newspaper: Armenia National Security Service, Police to undergo vetting?

US President agrees to UK PM's proposal to replace Iranian nuclear deal

South Korea President on sanctions on North Korea

Extortioner demanded $30,000 from Armenia Lori Province military commissar

Management expert views many Armenians' behavior as anti-state

St. Petersburg ambulance doctor charged with beating old Armenian man

PM: Armenian PicsArt app among world's 20 most downloaded apps

Armed Georgian tries to invade Azerbaijan

Armenian regional governor says maternity hospital of Yeghvard will remain open

Armenia President: Women have much wider opportunities to show qualities in changing world

US excludes China from list of currency manipulators

Iranian FM calls on European trials to stop worshiping US dictatorship

Armenian CC head questioned, Steven Zaillian nominated for Oscar, 14.01.20 digest

Trial for Armenian charged with $500 million fraud scheme to start in January

UK ready to work on alternative nuclear deal with Iran

Ex-Armenia National Security Service director on closure of maternity hospitals

Armenia Ombudsman Office reps visit ex-army general breathing through artificial respiration device

Agency working with Armenian soprano says Eyvazov “did not wish to perform with her”

PACE to consider issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan

Ex-Armenia defense minister on incident in courtroom

Armenia Special Investigation Service denies ex-parliamentary speaker's attorney's motion

Boris Johnson calls for replacing Iranian deal with Trump's deal

Lavrov: Soleimani's murder peak of unlawful actions of United States

Microsoft stops Windows 7 support

Stanislavski Russian Theater of Yerevan has new director

Iran intends to sue Trump for General Soleimani assassination

Erdogan promises to teach lesson to Haftar if he continues attacks on Libya's GNA

Armenia Civil Aviation Committee. First Milan-Yerevan flight could have been canceled

Fashion designer Nariman Grigoryan assassinated in Tashkent

Reuters: London, Berlin, Paris will launch dispute resolution mechanism for Iran’s nuclear deal

Lebanese resume protests demanding end to political vacuum

Tehran considers expelling UK ambassador

Armenia PM deletes Facebook post

Church robbed in Armenia’s Kotayk

Armenia Commission for Prevention of Corruption addresses citizens

Three more Armenia provincial maternity hospitals to be shut down

Armenian MP against optimization at expense of hospitals and maternity hospitals

Armenia President meets with UAE Minister of State for Food Security

Opposition Bright Armenia parliament faction meets with Minister of Defense (PHOTOS)

Ex-Armenia police chief interviewed as witness

Armenia PM presents figures for arrivals and departures

Dollar holding steady in Armenia

Armenia-France cooperation in emergencies is entering new phase

Pompeo hopes North Korea will make right decision on denuclearization talks

Armenia PM discusses staff programs, activities within 2020 budget

Armenian Economy Minister acknowledges 4% decline in agriculture

Armenia MOD confirms PM's statement on historically minimum number of deaths in army in 2019

Armenia-Uzbekistan Friendship Group to be established in Armenian parliament

Armenia Deputy Environment Minister meets with Deputy Chief of Mission at US Embassy

Armenia car importers protest outside State Revenue Committee

Armenian economy minister: Bonuses will remain, even if salaries are raised

Case of Yazidi soldier who died in army is transferred to Armenia special cases’ department

Turkey issues arrest warrants or 176 soldiers on suspicion of ties with coup

Armenia ex-MP Manvel Grigoryan transferred to hospital intensive care unit

Armenia-China visa regime to be lifted from January 19

Armenia official: Foreign investment increased by $268mn

Armenia ex-President Kocharyan trial judge finds nothing offensive in injured party’s threats

Chair: Rise in price of 700 items within Eurasian Union for Armenia will be 5-6 percent

Special Investigation Service does not launch criminal case based on Yerevan city council member’s report

Armenian 2nd president’s attorney: Court’s dispassionate attitude towards threats in the courtroom is depressing

Iran says several people arrested in relation to Ukraine plane crash

Armenian army chief attends NATO Military Committee meetings

Trudeau believes US should have warned Canada of Soleimani’s attack

Economy ministry: GDP per capita in Armenia will be $4,650

Rouhani says separate structure will be created to investigate crash near Tehran

Trudeau says tensions led to plane crash in Iran