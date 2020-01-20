Nearly 70 people injured in police, demonstrators' clashes in Beirut

At least 70 people, including demonstrators and law enforcement officers, were injured in clashes that broke out in the center of the Lebanese capital Sunday between police and protest activists, Al Watania reported referring to a representative of the Lebanese Red Cross Society.
According to him, at least 30 injured were hospitalized, the rest received on-site aid, TASS reported.
A new wave of riots in Beirut began on January 14 after protest leaders announced a move to a civil disobedience campaign to increase pressure on the ruling circles.
On January 18, clashes took place in the capital between police special forces and demonstrators, as a result of which about 400 activists and 147 law enforcement officers were injured. At the request of President Michel Aoun, army units came to the aid of the police and took control of the central districts of the city in order to stop pogroms of institutions, banks and trading companies.