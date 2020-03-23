News
Tuesday
March 24
News
Armenia deputy police chief: 2-4 cases of self-isolation violations recorded every day
Armenia deputy police chief: 2-4 cases of self-isolation violations recorded every day
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents


Police record 2-4 violations of self-isolation on a daily basis. This is what Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia Hayk Mhryan declared during a briefing today.

The deputy police chief stated that police officers have been assigned to monitor the self-isolation regime. The Ministry of Healthcare submits the lists, which are updated on a daily basis. Police record 2-4 violations a day, but they solve all problems by talking to the citizens, and they quickly fulfill the requirement.

Talking about inspections in buses, Mhryan stated that the police make sure the number of passengers doesn’t exceed the number of seats, regardless of the coronavirus situation.

When asked why certain fairs and trade centers are still operating in spite of the ban, the deputy police chief said he couldn’t state the exact reason why the order hadn’t been fulfilled and promised to check the information about street trade and take measures with the municipality.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
