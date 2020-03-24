Newspaper: State of emergency in Armenia may be extended by 30 days

US may become next center of coronavirus pandemic, WHO says

Hrazdan mayor reports a coronavirus case

Bright Armenia proposes to expand list of beneficiaries of financial mediators

ARF Dashnaktsutyun submits proposals on state of emergency

Armenia National Security Service: Yerevan ex-mayor used official position, embezzled real estate

Armenian minister: Introduction of distance learning system inspired students

Turkish health minister reports number of coronavirus cases

Elon Musk donates ventilators to California to help treat coronavirus patients

Iran extends leave for prisoners until April 19 due to coronavirus

Armenia Commandant for state of emergency gives new assignments

Armenian official: No information about change of unemployment indicators yet

G20 summit on coronavirus to be held on March 26

Armenian ex-president's lawyer motions to change hearing date

Tashir Charitable Foundation gears AMD 100,000,000 towards fight against coronavirus

Iranian President speaks about reduction of COVID-19 deaths

Armenia PM sending Security Council Secretary on business trip to Artsakh

Armenia ex-minister declared wanted, pre-trial measure selected

Aeroflot reduces number of flights to Yerevan

Armenia President holds phone talks with Emir of Qatar

Head of Bright Armenia faction, China Ambassador discuss prevention of coronavirus

US Secretary of State meets Taliban representative in Doha

Ex-president's lawyer: Armenian judges are under enormous pressure

Armenia introduces strict regime for 7 days because of coronavirus

Artsakh defense army dismisses Azerbaijani media reports

FM to Guterres’ call: Armenia fully supports to appeal for global ceasefire

Armenia ex-president’s attorney concerned for risk of his client getting infected with coronavirus

Artsakh President convenes enlarged consultation: Fight against coronavirus is on agenda

Armenian investigators disclose tax evasion case

Bloomberg columnist: Saudi Arabia faces ‘an unthinkable balance-of-payments crisis’

Armenia ex-president’s lawyer appeals against inaction of trial court

Armenian official: Employer can dismiss coronavirus infected employee after 140 days

Coronavirus cases in US exceed 41 thousand

Heritage Foundation: Armenia needs to improve judicial effectiveness to have freer economy

Armenian State Revenue Committee softens requirements for NGOs over information on their whereabouts

US plans to allocate $ 16 million as an aid to Armenia for 2021

Armenian parliament discusses extension of duty on import of Iranian cement

Armenian ministry of emergency situations receives 233 calls on coronavirus in a week

Armenia’s PM to address the nation tonight

Anti-epidemiological measures continue in Artsakh Defense Army

World oil prices are rising

Armenian parliament continues regular session: 25 issues on the agenda

Armenian soldier dies in Idlib

Newspaper: State of emergency in Armenia may be extended by 30 days

Newspaper: Artsakh ready for elections

Armenia closes cafes and restaurants

PM: Armenia has confirmed 41 new cases of coronavirus

Armenia PM making a statement

Armenia Commandant bans activities of economic operators until end of state of emergency

Azerbaijan introducing special quarantine regime

Armenia Embassy in Georgia issues announcement

Statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh

Armenia Parliament Deputy Speaker: Mass media are worrying too much

Armenian court to conduct trials through telecommunication system

Armenia President congratulates Russia FM on 70th anniversary

Outdoor concert for those suspected of having coronavirus in Dilijan (VIDEO)

Spokesperson of Armenia PM's wife: Anna Hakobyan constantly disinfects her hands

Georgia bans weddings and Requiem Services

Angela Merkel tests negative for coronavirus

Citizen to Armenian PM's wife: Why aren't you wearing a face mask?

Judge Anna Danibekyan to consider motion to change Armenia 2nd President's pre-trial measure

194 coronavirus cases in Armenia, tough penalties to punish quarantine violators adopted, 23.03.20 digest

Case regarding actions of Armenian "guardians of Revolution" group instituted

Karabakh's Bako Sahakyan congratulates Abkhazia's President-elect

Karabakh Central Electoral Commission issues announcement on elections

Pompeo accuses Iran of spreading coronavirus to 5 countries

Armenia deputy police chief: 2-4 cases of self-isolation violations recorded every day

Armenian ruling parliamentary faction holding session

2 tax officials arrested in Armenia for receiving bribe

Armenian parliamentary committee holds discussion on prices of ammunition from CSTO member states

Artsakh MFA regrets termination of US funding for The HALO Trust programs

59 patients with coronavirus are in the Armenian police hospital

Trump believes Japan will ‘make the proper decision’ on the Olympics

Armenian authorities ask 22 media to remove messages that do not correspond to official information

UN to set up global coronavirus fund

ARF-D representative: US decision on ending assistance to Karabakh will give Baku green light

Saudi Arabia declares curfew due to coronavirus

Abkhazian opposition leader wins presidential elections

France President on consequences of coronavirus

Venice Commission publishes recommendations to Armenia’s law on parties

Armenia healthcare minister: None of 194 coronavirus patients in grave or extremely grave condition

Nearly 100 police officers of NY test positive for coronavirus

Armenian justice minister: Government considering changing or lifting restriction on media

Spain’s Deputy PM hospitalized with suspected coronavirus

Armenia deputy economy minister: No case of exported foods being infected

Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople holds mass online (VIDEO)

Armenia Deputy FM, China Ambassador discuss fight against coronavirus

Armenia's ruling bloc: Restrictions are set for those who do not realize the full danger of coronavirus

Armenian PM says coronavirus situation could last much longer than expected

Ex-Armenia PM appointed deputy chairman of Eurasian Development Bank board

92 thousand people fined for quarantine violations in France

Department of moral, psychological support of Armenian armed forces has new chief

Facebook and Instagram to reduce video quality in Europe

Armenian opposition party criticizes government for attitude towards private sector

Armenian Deputy PM urges supermarkets to offer special hours for elderly consumers

Tsarukyan on government's actions: I do not see any moves to overcome this situation

Reuters: Pompeo visits Afghanistan

Armenia imposes restrictions for foreigners traveling from coronavirus high risk countries

Israeli health ministry reports 1,238 coronavirus cases

Criminal case against Armenian NGO president transferred to court

Armenian parliament adopts tough penalties to punish quarantine violators