News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 24
USD
495.43
EUR
537.49
RUB
6.29
ME-USD
0.03
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
March 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
495.43
EUR
537.49
RUB
6.29
ME-USD
0.03
Show news feed
Newspaper: State of emergency in Armenia may be extended by 30 days
Newspaper: State of emergency in Armenia may be extended by 30 days
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

Although Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan did not exclude that the state of emergency may end before April 14, however, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed a different opinion yesterday, Zhoghovurd daily reported.

Pashinyan has already announced that the situation could last much longer than originally expected or anticipated.

However, Article 5 states that the effective period of the state of emergency declared on all territory of Armenia cannot exceed 30 days, and in certain areas – 60 days.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
US may become next center of coronavirus pandemic, WHO says
They [the US] have a very large outbreak and an outbreak that is increasing in intensity...
 Hrazdan mayor reports a coronavirus case
The resident of Hrazdan is at Nork infectious diseases hospital...
 ARF Dashnaktsutyun submits proposals on state of emergency
“They are related to emergency management...
 Armenian minister: Introduction of distance learning system inspired students
“The introduction of distance learning system does not cause problems from a technological point of view…
 Turkish health minister reports number of coronavirus cases
According to Cumhuriyet, Fahrettin Koca has stressed that on...
 Elon Musk donates ventilators to California to help treat coronavirus patients
Elon Musk, who owns Tesla and SpaceX, has purchased...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos