Newspaper: State of emergency in Armenia may be extended by 30 days

Although Armenian Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan did not exclude that the state of emergency may end before April 14, however, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan expressed a different opinion yesterday, Zhoghovurd daily reported.
Pashinyan has already announced that the situation could last much longer than originally expected or anticipated.
However, Article 5 states that the effective period of the state of emergency declared on all territory of Armenia cannot exceed 30 days, and in certain areas – 60 days.