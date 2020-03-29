News
Armenia 3rd President expresses condolences on death of Krzysztof Penderecki
Armenia 3rd President expresses condolences on death of Krzysztof Penderecki
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

Third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has sent a telegram of condolence to the Pendereckis on the death of world famous Polish composer and conductor Krzysztof Penderecki, who is of Armenian descent and has received high state awards of the Republic of Armenia, including the 1st Degree Medal for Services to the Homeland and the Order of Honor, as reported the Office of the Third President of Armenia.

“I was deeply saddened by the news about the death of one of the world’s remarkable musicians, an intellectual with a broad world view and a brilliant individual, Krzysztof Penderecki, and I warmly remember each of our meetings. He made an unforgettable contribution to the strengthening and development of the cultural ties between Poland and Armenia.

The life of Krzysztof Penderecki was truly a God-given mission.

May God light up his soul keep him in peace.

I express deep condolences to and solidarity with Krzysztof Penderecki’s widow Elzhbieta Pendereska, the renowned intellectual’s family and relatives and his thousands of fans,” Serzh Sargsyan’s telegram of condolence reads.
