Fox News: Pentagon announces death of 1st COVID-19 soldier
Fox News: Pentagon announces death of 1st COVID-19 soldier
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

A member of the New Jersey National Guard died on Saturday a week after hospitalization, becoming the first US soldier among the victims of a new type of coronavirus, Fox News reported referring to Pentagon chief Mark Esper.

The victim was a National Guard assistant doctor, Capt. Douglas Linn Hickok.

"Today is a sad day for the Department of Defense as we have lost our first American service member -- active, reserve or Guard -- to coronavirus," Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in the statement. "This is a stinging loss for our military community and our condolences go out to his family, friends, civilian co-workers and the entire National Guard community.”

According to the source, New Jersey has 13,386 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. And 161 people have died statewide.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
