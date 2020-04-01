News
Forbes: Russia records slowdown in growth of new COVID-19 cases
Forbes: Russia records slowdown in growth of new COVID-19 cases
Region:Russia
Theme: Society

Russian operational headquarters reported a slowdown in the growth of coronavirus new cases, Forbes reported

A total of 440 people contracted coronavirus in 35 Russian regions in a day, said the operational headquarters for monitoring the situation with the disease. This is a decrease in daily growth compared to the day before: the number of cases increased by 500 people on March 31.

As of April 1, Russia has 2,777 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 24.

According to the headquarters, 69 people fully recovered in a day, and the total number of recovered over the entire period increased to 190.
