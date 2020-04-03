News
Armenian economy minister presents complex of measures for support to agriculture
Armenian economy minister presents complex of measures for support to agriculture
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Armenia’s economy minister has presented the complex of measures for support to agriculture.

“In terms of support, the government has made some additions to the plan that was prepared last year, that is, farmers will be able to submit applications to receive an up-to AMD 1,000,000 micro-loan,” Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan told reporters today, adding that cooperatives receiving co-financing from the government will also have new opportunities in the agriculture sector.

He clarified that the government is offering cash credit before April 1 and added that there is 30% state co-financing for swine and poultry breeders in the amount of AMD 3-15 million.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
