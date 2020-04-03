News
Saturday
April 04
2 Masis Medical Center doctors infected with COVID-19, 1 doctor's test results not known yet
2 Masis Medical Center doctors infected with COVID-19, 1 doctor's test results not known yet
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

One of the cardiologists of the polyclinic of Masis Medical Center was transferred to Nork Infection Clinic Hospital to be tested for coronavirus yesterday. This is what director of the medical center Hayk Hovhannisyan told hetq.am.

Hovhannisyan added that the results of the doctor’s tests haven’t been announced yet. “He had a fever for a day. We isolated him and then sent him to get tested,” he said.

In addition, according to the source, two doctors of the medical center have already tested positive for coronavirus. One of the doctors is from the obstetrics-gynecology unit, and the other is from the ambulance unit.

According to Harutyunyan, besides the doctors who have tested positive for coronavirus, there are two to three doctors from Masis Medical Center who are self-isolated.
Հայերեն
