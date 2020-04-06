Armenian police admit that not all citizens fulfill self-isolation requirements

Armenian police admit that not all citizens fulfill the requirement of self-isolation, Deputy Chief of Police of Armenia Hayk Mhryan told reporters on Monday.
According to him, the police and the ministry of emergency situations have been involved in the process of reminding citizens of the corresponding requirement.
As of April 6, 1,700 people will be brought to administrative responsibility. Several thousand cars have been stopped for the transportation of more than one passenger. Control over the activities of business entities also continues - over 2,000 notifications were sent.