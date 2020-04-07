News
Tuesday
April 07
News
Armenian official: Ministry providing support to merited cultural figures of elder generation
Armenian official: Ministry providing support to merited cultural figures of elder generation
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Culture

During the period of spread of the coronavirus, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Armenia is carrying out social programs to provide support to the merited cultural figures of the elder generation. This is what Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Khzmalyan told reporters today.

According to him, the ministry has prepared a list and set up groups of volunteers. “The Ministry of Health has provided protective measures. The volunteers visit merited cultural figures of the elder generation and provide support by buying drugs and providing them with the items they need. The ministry is currently holding talks with sponsors to provide more support,” he said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
