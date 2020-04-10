News
Armenia parliament ex-official decides to engage in active politics
Armenia parliament ex-official decides to engage in active politics
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Arsen Babayan, former Deputy Chief of Staff of the National Assembly of Armenia, issued a statement informing that he has decided to engage in active politics and join the team of Artur Vanetsyan, former Director of the National Security Service.

"(…) I have accepted with great pride the proposal to form a team with statesman, Major General Artur Vanetsyan, and to selflessly combine our forces for the sake of our Motherland," the statement reads, in particular. “(…) we need a real revolution (…).

We come with new ideas and a new vision for the development of our Motherland.”
Հայերեն and Русский
