Newsfeed
Turkey’s Erdogan does not accept interior minister’s resignation
Turkey’s Erdogan does not accept interior minister’s resignation
Region:Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has not accepted the resignation of Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Cumhuriyet reports.

A statement from the presidential press service said the interior minister may submit his resignation, but it is up to the president to decide whether or not to accept him, and the president has not accepted the resignation.

To note, Soylu had submitted his resignation after photos appeared on the Internet with people walking in the streets even after the curfew that was announced to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in Turkey.
Հայերեն
