Friday
April 17
Armenia ex-President Sargsyan questioned as witness in case under investigation by National Security Service
Armenia ex-President Sargsyan questioned as witness in case under investigation by National Security Service
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

YEREVAN. – The third president of the Republic of Armenia (RA), Serzh Sargsyan, was questioned as a witness last week in a case being investigated by the National Security Service (NSS) Investigation Department, and which is not being investigated in connection with the case of bribe taking. Sargsyan's team of attorneys has issued a statement in this regard. The statement reads as follows, in particular:

"We inform that the news disseminated in some media that, as if, a new criminal case has been initiated against RA third President Serzh Sargsyan, is absolutely misinformation.

Let us also note that Mr. President was questioned as a witness last week in a case being investigated by the NSS Investigation Department, which is not being investigated in connection with the apparent case of bribe taking."
