Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,339 in Armenia, 2 more deaths reported
Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reaches 1,339 in Armenia, 2 more deaths reported
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday 11am, a total of 48 new cases of the novel coronavirus were recorded in Armenia, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

According to data released on Sunday morning, 1,291 cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country.

Overall, 1,339 cases of the novel coronavirus are confirmed as of Monday morning.

A total of 13,373 tests—693 in the last day—have come back negative so far, and 737 people—an increase by 11 in the last day—are currently being treated.

According to the latest data, 580 COVID-19 patients—35 people in the last day—have recovered thus far, whereas 22 others have died in Armenia from the disease.
