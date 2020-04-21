News
Wednesday
April 22
Armenia ranked 61st in 2020 World Press Freedom Index
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Armenia has been ranked 61st in the 2020 World Press Freedom Index prepared by Reporters Without Borders. The statement reads as follows:

“Media diversity has blossomed but the government that emerged from Armenia’s “velvet revolution” in the spring of 2018 has failed to reduce the media’s polarization. The editorial policies of the main TV channels coincide with the interests of their owners. Journalistic independence and transparent media ownership are still far from being achieved. There is concern about the volume of judicial proceedings against journalists and about excesses in the fight against fake news. The involvement of the security services in combatting disinformation, followed by arrests of social media users, and attempts to legislate without prior discussion with civil society and journalists are alarming. However, investigative journalism is flourishing online and is well placed to play a major role in a national offensive against corruption.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
