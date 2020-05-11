Media Advocate: Andranik Kocharyan blames Edmon Marukyan and the media

During Azatutyun TV’s Sunday Issue, Andranik Kocharyan, a member of the “My Step” fraction, chairman of the NA Committee on Defense and Security, commented on the incident between Edmon Marukyan and Sasun Mikayelyan occurred in the National Assembly on Sunday, May 10, Media Advocate initiative said in a statement.

Kocharyan actually repeated the Prime Minister’s words, according to which Edmon Marukyan left the NA tribune and quickly approached Sasun Mikayelyan. Justifying Mikayelyan, Andranik Kocharyan noted: “Sasun Mikayelyan calls “uncle” a lot of people, no one has perceived it as anything bad.”

Referring to Hrayr Tamrazyan’s question about who hit Marukyan in the back, Andranik Kocharyan questioned the fact that Marukyan was actually hit, though it was clearly reflected in the footage, noting: “The media field and the well-known websites went shared the information spread by Edmon Marukyan that he was hit, but no one could clearly analyze whether he was hit or not. Among those who probably hit, Artak Manukyan’s name is circulated, it’s a bit strange for me, he couldn’t do anything in that situation but calm the situation down.” Tamrazyan says that it seems that Hayk Alumyan was the one who hit, confusing the name, actually meaning Vahe Ghalumyan, after which Kocharyan bypasses the topic.

Then they try to relate Marukyan with the former authorities. Andranik Kocharyan touches upon the media again ․ “It is not a secret that the media field is mostly depends on the oligarch’s financial capabilities. Without the support of the people, they use all their resources.” Tamrazyan asks, if you have doubts about Marukyan’s ties with the former authorities, why don’t you publish facts? Kocharyan answers: “Doubts also arise when the political force, through its actions, contributes to the formation of the atmosphere that seek those rejected, that huge system, with their media resources.”

“Media Advocate” initiative notes that first of all, Azatutyun TV violated the principle of multilateralism, as only the point of view of the government representative was presented, without giving the second side a chance to defend itself. Besides, the commentator provoked the interlocutor and helped Kocharyan to target his colleagues. As for Andranik Kocharyan, the latter has also targeted the media and regularly insults them.