About 800 agricultural insurance contracts concluded in Armenia
About 800 agricultural insurance contracts concluded in Armenia
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Nearly 800 agreements on agricultural insurance on preferential terms were concluded in Armenia, spokeswoman for the minister of economy Anna Ohanyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am

She recalled that the deadline for concluding contracts for all crops under the program - including grapes, apricot, apples, peach, wheat, barley of autumn and spring crops, from the risks of hail and fire - was extended until May 15. 

Ohanyan explained that the monitoring of independent experts on harm assessment is carried out in two stages.

"The first stage of assessments is carried out immediately after the signal in connection with an incident or cataclysm, while the second - immediately before the harvest," he noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
