Pastinfo.am: Vahagn Harutyunyan says Nikol Pashinyan one of organizers of events of March 1, 2008

Nikol Pashinyan is one of the organizers of the events that took place on March 1, 2008. This is what former head of the investigative group under the case of the events of March 1, 2008 Vahagn Harutyunyan told Pastinfo.

During his May 16 press conference, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan declared that the circle of organizers of the events of March 1, 2008 has been ascertained and added that perhaps the former head of the investigative group “knows the names and last names of the murderers”. Touching upon this statement, Harutyunyan said the following: “Of course, the names and last names are clear because he is one of the organizers and he was declared as guilty of that and was sentenced. I myself signed the decision regarding the charge and indictment against him.”

According to Harutyunyan, there are many video recordings of the events that took place on March 1.

“There are video recordings of the speeches by Nikol Pashinyan and others and phone conversations. Evaluations need to be given, and I’m certain that there have been correct and objective evaluations,” he said.

According to him, the goal of the preliminary investigation is to distort all this, and for some reason, those who organized mass disturbances became demonstrators. “A crowd burning a car with the sign of the Red Cross on it can’t be compared with demonstrators,” Harutyunyan stated.