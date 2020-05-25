News
Newest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were men aged 58, 61, 67, 69 and women aged 85, 86
Newest coronavirus casualties in Armenia were men aged 58, 61, 67, 69 and women aged 85, 86
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – As of Monday, 11am, 7,113 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Armenia with 3,145 recoveries and 87 deaths, the Ministry of Health informed.

Also, 3,842 patients with COVID-19 are currently undergoing treatment. In total, 51,594 tests have been conducted so far. Thus, we have 452 new cases and 81 recoveries.

Regarding the latest cases of deaths, the patients were 85 (female), 61 (male), 58 (male), 69 (male), 86 (female), and 67 (male) and had pre-existing chronic diseases.

Six deaths were reported the previous day when patients were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, but died of another illness. The total number of such cases is 39.

“Unfortunately, one of the deaths caused by other diseases was a maternal death. According to the preliminary diagnosis, 5 days after giving birth, the 31-year-old woman developed pulmonary embolism, which caused sudden death. This was the first case of maternal death this year,” the ministry added on Twitter. 
