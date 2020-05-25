Economic competition protection commission: Margin component of rise in Armenia face mask prices is worrying

YEREVAN. – The margin component of the rise in face mask prices in Armenia is worrying. In this connection, the commission has examining the situation from December to May and compared the price policy and the margin, and we will discuss this issue tomorrow. Gevorgyan, Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition (SCPEC), stated this during Monday’s National Assembly hearings on the report on the SCPEC activities in 2019.
He explained that at the same time it should be taken into account that the price of importing medical masks has risen almost 10 times in the country. "And all this is connected with the great demand [for] and deficit [of them] all over the world," the official stressed, in particular.
Gevorgyan added that the even higher price of these masks in the provinces of Armenia is conditioned by the additional, third mediator.
According to him, the highest price for an ordinary such mask is 220 drams in Armenia, these prices are higher in Russia than in Armenia, whereas in Georgia—lower.