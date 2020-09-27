News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
September 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.27
EUR
565.05
RUB
6.28
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Tbilisi expresses willingness to contribute to de-escalation of situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Tbilisi expresses willingness to contribute to de-escalation of situation in Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Georgia
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia has issued the following statement:

“The official Tbilisi has responded to the escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, expressing willingness to help de-escalate the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in any way.

We are following the subsequent military tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia with concern which, according to information, has already led to deaths and destruction. We hope the sides succeed in reaching an agreement on ceasefire, start negotiations and prevent large-scale military operations which have an extremely negative impact on security in the entire region.

Georgia calls on the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and international role-players to gear all of their efforts towards the prevention of escalation and the restoration of constructive dialogue.

On our part, we declare that Georgia is ready to contribute to de-escalation and the establishment of peace in the region in any way,” Georgia News reports.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
MOD spokesperson: Several dozen adversary bodies are on Armenian side
As a result of the recovery by the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Defense Army units of a number of previously lost positions…
 Karabakh President: During night Defense Army carried out several brilliant military operations
Haroutyunyan addressed Armenians living in the homeland and the diaspora…
 Armenia MOD: Early in morning Azerbaijan resumed offensive operations
It used the TOS heavy artillery system, too…
 Azerbaijan uses Smerch rocket in direction of Artsakh
A representative of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia informed…
 During night Karabakh Defense Army regains several previously lost positions (VIDEO)
Intensive military actions continued in the southern, southeastern, and northern directions of the front line…
 Armenia MOD spokesperson: Defense minister held operative consultation
At the heart of the consultation was…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos