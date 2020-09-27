Tbilisi expresses willingness to contribute to de-escalation of situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Georgia has issued the following statement:

“The official Tbilisi has responded to the escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, expressing willingness to help de-escalate the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in any way.

We are following the subsequent military tension between Azerbaijan and Armenia with concern which, according to information, has already led to deaths and destruction. We hope the sides succeed in reaching an agreement on ceasefire, start negotiations and prevent large-scale military operations which have an extremely negative impact on security in the entire region.

Georgia calls on the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs and international role-players to gear all of their efforts towards the prevention of escalation and the restoration of constructive dialogue.

On our part, we declare that Georgia is ready to contribute to de-escalation and the establishment of peace in the region in any way,” Georgia News reports.