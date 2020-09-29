News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 02
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 02
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
488.58
EUR
573.93
RUB
6.32
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Kremlin urges countries not to add “fuel” to Karabakh conflict “fire”
Kremlin urges countries not to add “fuel” to Karabakh conflict “fire”
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The Kremlin is certain that statements of possible military support for Azerbaijan and Armenia in light of the recent escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh only add fuel to the fire, while the parties should be persuaded to return to political and diplomatic ways to reach settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday, TASS reported.

"The Kremlin primarily comes from the premise that hostilities and fire should be stopped as soon as possible. Any statements of any military support or military actions definitely add fuel to the fire. We categorically oppose this and do not agree with this," the spokesman noted.

"We are calling on all countries, especially our partners like Turkey, to do everything possible to convince the opposing parties to cease fire and return to peaceful settlement of this long-standing conflict through political and diplomatic means," Peskov added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM reports downing of fourth UAV of adversary in skies of Kotayk and Gegharkunik Provinces
A short while ago, the Prime Minister...
 Karabakh Ombudsman: 11 civilians dead, over 60 wounded
On September 27, an old woman...
 Armenia PM: 3 of 4 of enemy's UAVs destroyed in Kotayk and Gegharkunik Provinces
The Armenian Air Force has...
 Artsakh Defense Army releases video and photos of killed Azerbaijani servicemen
The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has...
 Call of Union of Journalists of Armenia to all active media organizations and human rights organizations of the world
On October 1, the fifth day of the war...
 Armenia MOD: Adversary's UAV downed in skies of Kotayk Province
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos