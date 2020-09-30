News
Merkel says they all want to avoid a second quarantine
Merkel says they all want to avoid a second quarantine
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Society

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she would like to do her best to avoid another national quarantine amid rising coronavirus cases, Reuters reported. https://in.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-germany-merkel/merkel-germany-can-avoid-second-coronavirus-lockdown-idUSKBN26L1FC

“We all want to avoid a second national shutdown and we can do that,” Merkel said, adding that people knew much more about how to protect themselves and the health system than they did back in March, when a national lockdown was implemented.
