Artsakh Defense Army: Fates of 73 people in Khtsaberd-Hin Tagher direction remain unknown

The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports the following:
“Various media outlets continue to disseminate contradicting information about the Armenian servicemen missing in the Khtsaberd-Hin Tagher sector. In particular, there is news about up to 171 Armenian servicemen, but this is false.
The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) informs that the fate of 73 people remains unknown in the direction of Khtsaberd-Hin Tagher. Since the very first hours of the incident, urgent activities have been carried out and are being carried out to find out the fate of our servicemen as soon as possible with the support of Russian peacekeepers.
Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Onik Gasparyan has also left for Artsakh to explore the issue and take necessary actions on the spot.
The public will be provided with further information about the steps being taken and the results on a regular basis.”