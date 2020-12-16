News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
December 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
524.9
EUR
640.64
RUB
7.16
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Artsakh Defense Army: Fates of 73 people in Khtsaberd-Hin Tagher direction remain unknown
Artsakh Defense Army: Fates of 73 people in Khtsaberd-Hin Tagher direction remain unknown
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Defense Army of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) reports the following:

“Various media outlets continue to disseminate contradicting information about the Armenian servicemen missing in the Khtsaberd-Hin Tagher sector. In particular, there is news about up to 171 Armenian servicemen, but this is false.

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) informs that the fate of 73 people remains unknown in the direction of Khtsaberd-Hin Tagher. Since the very first hours of the incident, urgent activities have been carried out and are being carried out to find out the fate of our servicemen as soon as possible with the support of Russian peacekeepers.

Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Armenia, Lieutenant General Onik Gasparyan has also left for Artsakh to explore the issue and take necessary actions on the spot.

The public will be provided with further information about the steps being taken and the results on a regular basis.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Ambassador to Iran meets with Iranian Customs Administration head
During the meeting, the parties...
 ECHR confirms importance of interim measures for claims of Armenia and Azerbaijan
On 15 December 2020 the Court...
 Armenia FM: Putin and Lavrov made tremendous efforts to stop the fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh
Asked how he would assess...
 Armenia defense minister meets with relatives of missing servicemen
Harutyunyan also touched upon...
 Politik.am: Armenia currently has 1,400 missing servicemen and unrecognizable bodies of 700 victims
At this moment, the authorities have...
 Armenia MOD on video of Armenian servicemen being brought out of encirclement in Hin Tagher and Khtsaberd villages
The video corresponds to...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos