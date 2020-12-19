News
Biden, wife to get coronavirus vaccine on Monday
Biden, wife to get coronavirus vaccine on Monday
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will receive their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in public on Monday, according to incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki, CNBC reported.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will receive their first doses of the vaccine a week after the Bidens do, Psaki told reporters during a briefing Friday.

The timeline is consistent with national security protocols designed to avoid a scenario in which both the president-elect and the vice president-elect experience side effects at the same time.

On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence became the highest-ranking US officials to receive the vaccine so far.

Outgoing President Donald Trump, however, has not yet indicated when he plans to be vaccinated.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
