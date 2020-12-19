Biden, wife to get coronavirus vaccine on Monday

US President-elect Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, will receive their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in public on Monday, according to incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki, CNBC reported.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, will receive their first doses of the vaccine a week after the Bidens do, Psaki told reporters during a briefing Friday.
The timeline is consistent with national security protocols designed to avoid a scenario in which both the president-elect and the vice president-elect experience side effects at the same time.
On Friday, Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence became the highest-ranking US officials to receive the vaccine so far.
Outgoing President Donald Trump, however, has not yet indicated when he plans to be vaccinated.