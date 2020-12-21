Armenia’s Syunik residents keep Yerevan-Goris road closed (PHOTOS)

The Yerevan-Goris motorway of Armenia is still closed.

The people of Syunik Province say they will keep the road closed until the mayor of Goris town, Arush Arushanyan is released from custody.

"Arush Arushanyan's detention is illegal. We demand that he be released in a calm manner. When he comes to us and says that he is free, we will [re]open the road," one of these protesting residents of Syunik told reporters.

Ever since early Monday morning, the people of Syunik wanted to close the entrance to the province and forbid Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to enter Syunik. But the police forces did not allow them, and therefore they remained at the Shinuhayr village intersection. The police blocked the road and did not allow the people of Syunik to leave Goris.

Goris mayor Arush Arushanyan, who had earlier called on the people of this town to join the car rally of protest and not allow Pashinyan to enter Syunik, was detained early in the morning, and within the framework of a criminal case launched by the police; but is not known as to in connection with which criminal case he was detained.

Goris town mayor detained within framework of Armenia Police criminal case