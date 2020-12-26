News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 26
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
December 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.57
EUR
637.07
RUB
7.09
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Blasts in Kabul: at least 2 police officers die, 2 civilians injured
Blasts in Kabul: at least 2 police officers die, 2 civilians injured
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A series of explosions rocked Kabul on Saturday morning, killing at least two police officers and injuring two civilians, the Associated Press reported, citing local authorities.

Police spokesman said the death of the police was caused by an electromagnetic bomb planted in a police car in the western part of the Afghan capital.

Two more officers were injured in a similar incident in the south of the city; a third bomb exploded in the east of Kabul without causing fatalities.

At least two more explosions have been reported, but police did not disclose details of these incidents.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Vladimir Putin assesses situation on terrorism-related crimes
779 crimes were registered in Russia...
 Putin: Conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh increased risks of spread of terrorism
Putin said the clashes between the...
 US to remove Sudan from terrorist sponsorship list
The United States included Sudan in the list of states sponsoring terrorism on August 12, 1993...
 Rocket attacks in Kabul kill at least one
Security officials said it was...
 Attacker detonates bomb in Russia's Karachay-Cherkessia: 6 people injured
The explosion was committed by a suicide bomber, who died...
 Armenia justice minister chairs discussion on mercenaries, terrorists during recent Artsakh war
International legal mutual assistance and coordination of foreign legal processes were conferred on…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos