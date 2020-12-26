Blasts in Kabul: at least 2 police officers die, 2 civilians injured

A series of explosions rocked Kabul on Saturday morning, killing at least two police officers and injuring two civilians, the Associated Press reported, citing local authorities.
Police spokesman said the death of the police was caused by an electromagnetic bomb planted in a police car in the western part of the Afghan capital.
Two more officers were injured in a similar incident in the south of the city; a third bomb exploded in the east of Kabul without causing fatalities.
At least two more explosions have been reported, but police did not disclose details of these incidents.