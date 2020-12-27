Artur Vanetsyan: Fair investigation will give answer to question about CSTO Secretary General's letter

An Armenian can’t talk about the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church in such a way. This is what leader of the opposition Homeland Party Artur Vanetsyan told reporters in the courtyard of St. Gayane Armenian Church.

Today citizens have gathered in the courtyard of St. Gayane Church to express support to the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church.

“The Armenian Holy Apostolic Church has been the center for our nation and preservation of the Armenian identity for centuries. Every Armenian must be a follower of the Armenian Holy Apostolic church with respect and devotion. I go to church every Sunday, and today we decided to visit St. Gayane Church,” Vanetsyan said.

Touching upon the letter that the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization had addressed to the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia on September 1 and the content of the letter, Vanetsyan said the following:

“I have stated several times that the public needs to receive specific answers to the questions about the start, course and end of the recent war. Specific answers imply investigation within the scope of a criminal case. I am certain that there won’t be a fair and objective investigation during the current government’s administration. So, it is necessary to conduct an investigation and give the answers to all questions, including questions regarding the letter of the CSTO after shift of power,” he added.