Nikol Pashinyan and Gagik Tsarukyan in parliament, meeting has yet to begin

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived at the National Assembly. Armenian News-NEWS.am reports that leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan also arrived in parliament a little while ago.
The Prosperous Armenia parliamentary faction has convened a session, and Nikol Pashinyan has met with Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan and leader of the My Step faction Lilit Makunts.
Pashinyan and Tsarukyan are expected to meet after the Prosperous Armenia faction’s meeting.
According to Lilit Makunts, the snap parliamentary elections are on the agenda.