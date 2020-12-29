News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 29
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.3
EUR
639.82
RUB
7.1
ME-USD
0.02
Show news feed
Nikol Pashinyan and Gagik Tsarukyan in parliament, meeting has yet to begin
Nikol Pashinyan and Gagik Tsarukyan in parliament, meeting has yet to begin
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived at the National Assembly. Armenian News-NEWS.am reports that leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan also arrived in parliament a little while ago.

The Prosperous Armenia parliamentary faction has convened a session, and Nikol Pashinyan has met with Speaker of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan and leader of the My Step faction Lilit Makunts.

Pashinyan and Tsarukyan are expected to meet after the Prosperous Armenia faction’s meeting.

According to Lilit Makunts, the snap parliamentary elections are on the agenda.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Gagik Tsarukyan: I told Nikol Pashinyan that his resignation is the only way out of the current situation
The Prosperous Armenia faction of the...
 Pashinyan-Tsarukyan meeting begins
Earlier, the Prosperous Armenia faction of the...
 Prosperous Armenia Party leader arrives in parliament, to meet with Nikol Pashinyan
According to presses, today...
 Armenia parliament majority leader on Pashinyan-Tsarukyan meeting: Snap parliamentary elections will be discussed
I have received preliminary information that such a meeting is possible…
 Armenia parliament vice-chairman on chances of giving ministerial posts to PAP: We can’t talk about such thing
First of all, the meeting has not taken place yet…
 Opposition Bright Armenia faction in parliament: We don’t have that agenda to meet with PM Pashinyan now
[But] if Pashinyan proposes to discuss the issue of his resignation and the transfer of power without a shock, I believe we will meet…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos