Mediaport: Bright Armenia Party leader demands that PM resign without preconditions

Mediaport has learned details from Tuesday's meeting in the National Assembly (NA) between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Edmon Marukyan, chairman of the opposition Bright Armenia Party (BAP) and head of its parliamentary faction.
Accordingly, the meeting lasted 20 minutes, Pashinyan proposed Marukyan to sign a memorandum that in case of his resignation the parliament will not nominate another PM candidate, but the BAP leader turned down this proposal to sign a memorandum.
Subsequently, Pashinyan said that in that case they will resort to self-dissolution of the parliament, but Marukyan countered that the number of MPs of the ruling bloc is not enough for self-dissolution, in response to which Pashinyan said that MP Sergey Bagratyan—who has left the opposition Prosperous Armenia faction of the NA—and "independent" lawmaker Arman Babajanyan will do what he asks, and that respective work will be carried out with the other MPs, too.
Marukyan, in turn, demanded that Pashinyan resign without preconditions, after which they will agree to hold snap parliamentary elections.
In fact, Nikol Pashinyan has failed to reach an agreement with the parliamentary opposition.