Shelling at Yemen airport kills 10
Shelling at Yemen airport kills 10
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Ten people died and over twenty were wounded after the shelling of an airport in Aden, Yemen, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier, five victims were reported. Powerful explosions took place when members of the new government — appointed by President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi — arrived at the airport in Aden from Riyadh.

The ministers weren’t injured since they were on the plane at the moment of the explosion. Later, they were taken to the governmental palace, and the airport building and the nearby area were surrounded by security forces. Sources say the reason for the explosion was shelling from the regions under the control of Ansar Allah. In its turn, Sky News Arabia states that the sound of unmanned aerial vehicles was heard in the sky of the airport before the explosions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
