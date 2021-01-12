Deputy minister: Armenia consumers will have to use more expensive electricity

YEREVAN. – Due to the events that started in Karabakh [(Artsakh)] last September and the negative consequences that have come about, Armenian consumers of electricity will now have to use more expensive electricity generated at the expense of Armenia's domestic resources. Hakob Vardanyan, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, stated this at Tuesday’s meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee on Regional and Eurasian Integration, answering a question by the chairman of this committee, opposition Prosperous Armenia Party MP Mikayel Melkumyan, related to the possible consequences of the loss of a significant number of hydropower plants in Artsakh.
The lawmaker, in particular, inquired how the Armenian government was going to solve the problems of electricity supply.
In response, the deputy minister clarified that the electricity produced in Artsakh was 7% cheaper than the local one in Armenia, as it did not envisage delivery costs and possible losses. In addition, as per Vardanyan, Artsakh has already started importing electricity from Armenia—but on a non-permanent basis.
According to Vardanyan, in theory, there may not be an annual need to export electricity from Armenia to Artsakh, and this depends on the season. "The situation will become clear by the end of the year. Then we will be able to make an appropriate assessment of the situation. But even if there will be a need for electricity supplies, it will not be so significant," the deputy minister assured.
The official, however, admitted that the situation is slightly different now, as the heating system in Artsakh has not been fully restored, and therefore many people there are forced to use electric heaters, which use quite a lot of electricity.