Ahval: US-Turkey relations are something old, new, and borrowed
Ahval: US-Turkey relations are something old, new, and borrowed
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Analytics

There is an old saying that for a wedding, the bride should wear: “Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.” It provides a useful metaphor for U.S. policy towards Turkey once Joe Biden is sworn in as president on Jan. 20, 

Edward G. Stafford noted in his article on Ahval News. https://ahvalnews.com/us-turkey/us-turkey-relations-something-old-new-and-borrowed

"We can dispense with the blue quickly. The U.S. media uses blue on electoral maps to represent the Democratic Party and red for the Republican party. U.S. foreign policy is now Democratic Party blue," he noted.

Wondering on the most influential old elements that will continue to form the backbone of American policy towards Turkey, he noted: "First, geography. Regardless of the new Biden team’s attitude, the geostrategic importance of Turkey remains unavoidable. Formulating U.S. policy towards Turkey therefore means understanding and considering its relations with regional neighbors, especially Iran, Russia, and Arab states. While relations with Israel matter most in the negative, that is, good Turkey-Israel relations can help U.S.-Turkey relations a bit, but bad ones can hurt a great deal."

According to him, given that Turkey has been a NATO member for almost 70 years, the length of a human life, now we must consider this also something old and, if not permanent, then indefinite. President-elect Biden and his team have already expressed a desire to raise NATO's profile in American national security policy. This could benefit Turkey, but only if it becomes more cooperative with other NATO members.

"Turkey’s economic interests and accompanying political interests have grown beyond its immediate region. Regardless of recent economic difficulties, Turkey’s connection to, and participation, in the global economy makes its relations with countries both within and beyond the region more dynamic," he added.

"The environment (climate change) and global health (pandemics) will have a greater impact on U.S.-Turkey relations under a Biden administration than they did during the administration of his predecessors. How best to manage both crises, without wrecking the economy and creating unemployment, will have a place in U.S. foreign policy, including with Turkey, like never before."

Third, Biden's emphasis on human rights will mark a departure from the Trump administration's emphasis on freedom of conscience and religion, and greater concern for press freedom and the rights of LGBT communities, he noted adding that while these priorities will affect US-Turkish relations, especially compared to the past four years, they are unlikely to be high on the agenda.
