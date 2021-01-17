Facebook bans ads promoting weapon accessories, protective gear in US

Facebook Inc said on Saturday it will ban advertisements for weapon accessories and protective equipment in the United States with immediate effect until at least two days after US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, Reuters reported.
Following the attack by supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump against the US Capitol on January 6, the social media company said it will now prohibit ads for accessories such as gun safes, vests, and gun holsters in the United States.
“We already prohibit ads for weapons, ammunition and weapon enhancements like silencers. But we will now also prohibit ads for accessories,” Facebook said in a blog post.
Three US senators sent a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Friday asking him to permanently block advertisements of products that are clearly designed to be used in armed combat.