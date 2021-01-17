News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 17
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
January 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
522.53
EUR
634.35
RUB
7.13
ME-USD
0.01
Show news feed
Facebook bans ads promoting weapon accessories, protective gear in US
Facebook bans ads promoting weapon accessories, protective gear in US
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Facebook Inc said on Saturday it will ban advertisements for weapon accessories and protective equipment in the United States with immediate effect until at least two days after US President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20, Reuters reported.

Following the attack by supporters of incumbent President Donald Trump against the US Capitol on January 6, the social media company said it will now prohibit ads for accessories such as gun safes, vests, and gun holsters in the United States.

“We already prohibit ads for weapons, ammunition and weapon enhancements like silencers. But we will now also prohibit ads for accessories,” Facebook said in a blog post.

Three US senators sent a letter to Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg on Friday asking him to permanently block advertisements of products that are clearly designed to be used in armed combat.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian cultural figure says TV companies and online media outlets shouldn't provide coverage of PM's sessions
Manasyan recalled that certain television companies didn’t...
 Media: Turkish journalist accuses Erdogan of physical assault
Akinan said the incident followed Erdogan's refusal to answer...
 US Justice Department extremely disappointed in UK court decision on Assange case
We will continue to seek Mr. Assange’s extradition to the United States…
Germany politicians call on UK authorities to release Julian Assange
Handing him over to the United States would be life-threatening for him and a precedent for other journalists…
 Artsakh, Armenia ombudsmen publish ad hoc report on Azerbaijan’s targeting of journalists
In parallel with the targeting of the civilian population and infrastructures of Artsakh…
 Chinese, Russian digital media intend to strengthen strategic cooperation
Niu Yibing, deputy head of the Office of the Central Cyberspace Affairs Commission...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos