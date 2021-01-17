Expert: COVID-19 quarantine had to be extended so as not to overload Armenia security, healthcare system

The coronavirus-related quarantine had to be extended in Armenia for another six months in order not to overload the country's security and healthcare system. Gayane Sahakyan, Deputy Director General of the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, stated about this in an interview with the government press service.
"Some [COVID-19] restrictions have been eased: Non-citizens of the Republic of Armenia can cross the border and enter Armenia also through land-border crossing points—if they have a negative PCR test. The limit on the number of participants in various public events, celebrations has been lifted. The requirements (…) for organizing indoor events have also been lifted,” Sahakyan added.
She noted that negotiations were in progress to acquire the coronavirus vaccine. According to her, after obtaining this vaccine, first of all the patients in the risk group will be vaccinated in Armenia because, as per Gayane Sahakyan, they cannot provide this vaccine for the whole country yet.