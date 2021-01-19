News
Armenian opposition MP: Authorities afraid of investigation into period before and during war
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

We have offered to set up a committee that will lead a probe into the circumstances behind the war, but yesterday Andranik Kocharyan said now is not the time to seek people who are guilty. This is what leader of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Edmon Marukyan told reporters today.

When told that Kocharyan has called on not seeking traitors, Marukyan noted the following: “The authorities were the ones that said there are traitors and now is the time for revenge. Our faction proposes to set up a committee, but they say we shouldn’t. Basically, the authorities are clearly showing that they are dodging investigation of the situation before and during the war. There is no consensus,” he said, adding that other opposition parties are in favor of exploring the circumstances of the war.

“The authorities are afraid of the investigation of the situation before or during the war. If the authorities aren’t guilty and haven’t made omissions that led Armenia to this situation, they could have agreed to investigate. We offered to investigate and give a conclusion to the National Assembly and all institutions so that criminal cases could be instituted,” Marukyan said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
