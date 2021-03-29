News
Monday
March 29
News
150 houses planned to be built in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka community (PHOTOS)
150 houses planned to be built in Artsakh’s Karmir Shuka community (PHOTOS)
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society

Residential buildings are being built in the Karmir Shuka settlement of the Martuni region of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) with the funds of the Artsakh Investment Fund. The Artsakh Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures informed Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"Many families from the surrounding villages have also expressed a desire to move to Karmir Shuka because, in addition to jobs, there is a kindergarten and a newly built school there.

As a result of the [recent] war, many infrastructures in the community were damaged.

It is planned to build 150 houses in the village.

There is a medical aid station in the community, but the building conditions are not good; there is an ambulance. Experienced nurses work [there], but there is no doctor.

With the support of the Hayastan All Armenian Fund, a community center has been built in Karmir Shuka, where the school library is located, too," the ministry said in a statement.

