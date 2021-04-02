Rudenko: Moscow views processes taking place in Armenia political arena as sovereign country’s internal affair

Moscow views the processes taking place in the political arena of Armenia as an internal affair of a sovereign country. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko stated this in an interview with the Armenian Novoye Vremya newspaper.
"Of course, we [Russia] cannot remain indifferent to what is happening in the friendly country. We call on all the political forces of the republic to show restraint, to seek reasonable compromises for the benefit of the consolidation of the Armenian society. We hope that during the pre-election period everything will be peaceful, within the framework of the Constitution, and will serve as a starting point for achieving long-term stability in Armenia," he said.
The Russian diplomat does not agree with the assessments that Armenian-Russian relations have lost their inherent trust. "Our bilateral relations, which are traditionally based on fraternal friendship and mutual trust, are developing dynamically, at various levels and vectors, regardless of the external and internal situation. At the same time, our ties have been strengthened even in an objectively difficult 'COVID' year. We hope that as a result of the settlement of the epidemiological situation, we will return to the path of sustainable growth.
Political dialogue is actively developing [between Russia and Armenia]. There are hardly any other countries whose leaders communicate so closely and effectively.
An integral part of our alliance is the cooperation within the CIS, EEU, CSTO platforms, where we, together with our Armenian and other partners, work together to form a single market," Rudenko added the Russian deputy FM.