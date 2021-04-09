News
Situation tense outside Armenia MOD
Situation tense outside Armenia MOD
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The situation is tense outside the grounds of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia.

The relatives of the missing servicemen have closed off the entrance to the MOD building since Thursday, they demand a meeting with Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, and demand that these officials answer their questions.

At some point, the relatives of these missing soldiers started pulling the gates of the MOD grounds, and they managed to tear down some of these gates.

The police have concentrated a lot of forces there. They have formed a human wall and do not allow the other relatives of the missing servicemen to approach the gates.

Independent MP Sofya Hovsepyan is at the scene. She spoke on the phone with Deputy Defense Minister Arman Sargsyan, noted that a meeting was being held at the MOD, and they were trying to find an optimal way to resolve this issue.
