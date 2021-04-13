News
Armenia opposition MP: Police launch official investigation into use of force during women's protest
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society, Incidents

Deputy of the opposition Bright Armenia faction of the National Assembly of Armenia Ani Samsonyan posted the following on her Facebook page:

“I had addressed the Police of Armenia with the issue regarding the actions that police officers took during a demonstration that Armenian women held in front of the government building on April 7.

In response to my application, I have been told that the Internal Security Department of the Police launched an official investigation into the incident after receiving an assignment from the Chief of Police of Armenia.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
