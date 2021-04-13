Baku opens ‘victory park’ with bleeding Armenian soldiers' photos, more on COVID-19, 13.04.21 digest

Armenian News - NEWS.am presents the daily digest of Armenia-related top news as of 13.04.21:

A “trophy park” of Armenian armored equipment taken as loot has been created in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

According to Azerbaijani media, more than two thousand license plates taken by the Azerbaijani army can be seen at the entrance to this “park.” The series ends with the inscription: "Karabakh is Azerbaijan."

There are also scarecrows with photos of Armenian soldiers, on which the eyes are protruding and blood is dripping.

And Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has been photographed against this very backdrop.

International journalists have highly slammed the opening of this 'park' in Azerbaijan.

According to Bloomberg journalist Bobby Ghosh, it is deeply disgusting and reminiscent.

British journalist Thomas de Waal, in turn, noted that this is really depressing, while investigative journalist Lindsey Snell said that this kind of debauchery is encouraged and celebrated at the state level.

In the meantime, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has not ruled out the possibility of signing a peace agreement with Armenia.

His remarks came at a conference in Baku.

"Ilham Aliyev believes that the situation in the conflict zone around Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] remains fragile after the end of the military actions. ‘The post-war situation remains fragile. The ceasefire is maintained, but despite that, we still have many questions related to the post-war development,’" Minval.az reports referring to Aliyev.

Canada has canceled permits to export weapons and technology to Turkey after Canadian authorities received evidence of their use in the recent Nagorno-Karabakh ([Artsakh]) conflict.

According to a statement issued Monday by Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau, the use of weapons in Artsakh 'was not consistent with Canadian foreign policy, nor end-use assurances given by Turkey.'

On Monday, parents of Armenian prisoners of war and missing servicemen met with Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan.

The relatives on Monday gathered in front of the government building with the demand for a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. After waiting for a short while, the PM finally met with them.

However, following the meeting, they commented on the talks with dissatisfaction.

According to one of the parents, some relatives were still inside the government building.

They noted that parents will remain in the government building until they receive clear answers to their questions.

However, later the National Security Service head met the relatives in the government and told them that they will be met by the PM in groups.

Vaccinations against COVID-19 are getting underway Tuesday at the polyclinics of Yerevan.

Armenia has recently acquired AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines, with 24,000 and 15,000 batches, respectively.

The country has reported a total of 204,053 COVID-19 cases, while the death toll is 3,775.

Hraparak daily based in Yerevan reported that Moscow has refused to receive the delegation led by Armenian Speaker Ararat Mirzoyan was to visit Moscow on Tuesday and on Wednesday to attend a meeting of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly.

The business trip to St. Petersburg is in force, however, the Russian side has canceled Mirzoyan's reception in Moscow.